This baby may have just broken a record at Lexington Medical Center

When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right? Well, what would you say if Lexington Medical Center just helped deliver a 14-pound baby?

Meet Colin, born at 14 pounds on Friday right here in the Midlands. For reference, the average size of a newborn baby is 7.5 pounds.

According to Lexington Medical Center officials, Colin is the biggest baby born in hospital history. The previous record was set in 1987.

Colin's parents, Cindy Richmond and Arthur Keisler knew they were going to have a big baby but were not prepared when Colin arrived. He had to be delivered via C-section.

The good news, however, is that little Colin and mom are both healthy!

Good luck, Cindy and Arthur!

