Deputies: Man who asked for ride at gas station killed man after fight

Richland County deputies have arrested a man they say shot and killed another over an argument about taking a ride.

According to the sheriff's department, Dennis Diamond, 32, has been charged with murder following the June 24 incident at a BP Gas Station on Fontaine Road.

Sheriff's investigators say the shooting happened after Diamond approached a car with two men to ask for a ride. However, it turned violent quickly when the three men got into a fight.

It was at that moment, investigators said, Diamon pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Officials said the victim was taken back to his home on Hillcrest Drive but was transported to Palmetto Health Richland where he later died.

Diamond was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after he was arrested without incident Saturday.

