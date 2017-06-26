Are we nearing the end of the search for USC's new baseball coach?

University of South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner says he hopes to name a new baseball coach within the next few days.

USC's in the midst of finding former head coach Chad Holbrook's replacement. Holbrook resigned after five seasons at the helm.

At least one candidate has already interviewed on campus recently -- South Florida head baseball coach Mark Kingston. Kingston boasts a 253-180-1 in the past 8 years as a head coach at Illinois State and South Florida, making two appearances in the NCAA Regionals in 2015 and 2017.

However, Tanner would not discuss who is in contention to become USC's next coach.

"I believe very strongly that our job here is a top three or top five job in the country," Tanner said. "So we've attracted a lot of good candidates."

Tanner said it's been a short list for the coaching search and wouldn't make any guarantees about when the hire would be announced other than to say, stay tuned.

