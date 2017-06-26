Shaw airman's death ruled a suicide

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has ruled the death of a Shaw Air Force Base airman to be a suicide.

Officials at Shaw have released few details about the airman, but say his body was found Sunday around 5:10 p.m.

The airman's name is being withheld until the family has been notified.

According to the sheriff's office, the airman was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.