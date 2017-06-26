Body found near storage unit, CPD investigating

Columbia Police are investigating a body was found near a storage facility on Elmwood Avenue Sunday evening.

Police say the body was found near the U-haul Storage Center in the 1000 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Police have not yet released any other information.

The Richland County Coroner's Office is investigating the cause of death.

