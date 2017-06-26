Woman shot at Columbia hotel near I-77 in critical condition

Columbia Police are investigating a shooting at a hotel Monday morning that left a woman with serious injuries.

Police were called to the Baymont Inn and Suites on Exchange Boulevard for a report of a shooting at about 5 a.m. Monday. This is off Garners Ferry Road near Interstate 77.

In a Tweet posted Monday morning, police say a woman was injured. Several hours later police reported she was in critical condition.

Shooting investigation: Baymont Inn & Suites, 240 E. Exchange Blvd. Female victim has serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/TzH6FUE1oY — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 26, 2017

Police have not yet released details or a description of the gunman.

If you know anything that could help lead to an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

