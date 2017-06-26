UPDATE: CPD seeks three men after woman shot at hotel - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: CPD seeks three men after woman shot at hotel

(Source: Columbia Police Department) (Source: Columbia Police Department)
Source: WIS Source: WIS
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Police are looking for three men who may be connected to a Monday morning hotel shooting that left a woman with serious injuries.

According to officials, the three men were captured in surveillance photos at the Baymont Inn and Suites around the time the 22-year-old woman was shot. Officers believe the men may have information that could help move the case forward.

Police were called to the hotel on Exchange Boulevard, just off Garners Ferry Road near Interstate 77, for a report of a shooting at about 5 a.m. Monday.

In a Tweet posted Monday morning, police say a woman was injured. Several hours later police reported she was in critical condition. 

If you know anything that could help lead to an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly