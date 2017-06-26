Two people die within two days in river near zoo

A man has died after being pulled from the Saluda River near the Riverbanks Zoo and Botanical Garden for the second incident within the weekend.

The Lexington County Coroner reports 43-year-old William Leeman of Gaston was pulled from the water at about 6 p.m. Sunday by a person in a canoe.

CPR was administered on scene and Leeman was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Lexington County Coroner's office is investigating the incident. An autopsy will determine the cause of Leeman's death.

This is the second incident this weekend in the Saluda River near Riverbanks Zoo. On Saturday, Desmond Mitchell of West Columbia died by drowning in the river not far from where Leeman was found.

