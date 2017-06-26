Ahh...relief from the heat

It’s a welcome break from the heat and humidity this week as drier air moves into the state. A cold front has moved through the Midlands and will hang out at the coast Monday and perhaps Tuesday giving the coastal areas some showers.

Overnight lows will be cooler and very pleasant and daytime highs will be 10° cooler than average for late June.



High pressure will return warmer temperatures and increased humidity late in the week. Afternoon storms will return to the forecast by the weekend.



Today: Mostly cloudy early, partly cloudy by midday. Highs upper 80s



Tuesday: Mostly sunny, highs lower to middle 80s



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, highs middle 80s

