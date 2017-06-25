Tim Tebow set to leave Columbia Fireflies

The Tebow train is leaving Columbia!

The former Heisman Trophy winner will play his final game in Columbia on Sunday and will be leaving right after the game.

The Fireflies outfielder will be promoted to the Class A-Advanced St. Lucie Mets along with three other Fireflies players.

Tebow has appeared in 63 games with the Fireflies and owns a .222 batting average. He has drilled three homers, including one coming in his first at-bat on opening night, knocked in 23 runs and worked 23 walks. Tebow leaves with the second-most doubles on the team.

The two-time national champion at Florida and former NFL quarterback signed with the Mets on September 8, 2016. It was announced on March 20 that Tebow would begin the season with the Fireflies. He played his first professional baseball game in front of a sell-out crowd of 8,412 on April 6 at Spirit Communications Park.

St. Lucie is off on Monday and returns to action against the Palm Beach Cardinals on June 27.

The Fireflies finish a four-game series with the Kannapolis Intimidators (Chicago White Sox) on Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

