UPDATE: Missing USC student in Peru found dead

Seth Thomas was last seen when he left for a hike in Peru on Friday. (Source: Janet Thomas)

A University of South Carolina student who is on a trip in Peru was found dead from a hiking accident, according to university officials.

On Sunday, USC said in a statement that Seth Thomas was working in a clinical program through Augusta University with a Peruvian non-profit to improve women’s health.

The university sent the following statement, confirming his death:

University of South Carolina officials have been informed by U.S. and Peruvian officials that the body of Seth Thomas, a second-year medical student, has been found. While specific details are not available at this time, indications are that he died in a hiking accident. Seth was in Peru working with a Peruvian non-profit to improve women's health in a clinical program through Augusta University.

Officials said Thomas left to go on a hike on Friday and never returned.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Seth's father asked for prayers.

The family has requested privacy at this time.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.