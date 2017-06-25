Officials searching for missing USC student in Peru

A University of South Carolina student who is on a trip in Peru is missing.

On Sunday, USC said in a statement that Seth Thomas was working in a clinical program through Augusta University with a Peruvian non-profit to improve women’s health.

Officials said Thomas left to go on a hike on Friday and never returned.

USC says they are actively working with the Thomas family as well as Augusta University, the Peruvian clinic, Peruvian government officials and local authorities for Thomas’s safe return.

The family has requested privacy at this time.

