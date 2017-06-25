Residents honor SC soldiers at Korean War memorial service

Honoring our fallen heroes.

Dozens took time out Saturday morning to pay their respects to the South Carolinians who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Korean War.

A memorial service and wreath laying event was held at the Korean War Memorial Monument near the Dorn VA medical center.

The monument is made out of stone from the Nakdong River in South Korea, where some of the deadliest fighting during the war took place.

