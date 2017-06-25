Midlands native Leeza Gibbons hosts Dare2Care Fair

A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after she fell off of a ride at a Six Flags in New York.More >>
A Pakistani official says more than 100 people have been killed after an oil tanker overturned and burst into flames.More >>
Melania Trump is two weeks into life as a full-time Washingtonian and says she's enjoying White House life so much that she isn't really missing New York.More >>
Lower federal courts have so far agreed with opponents of the travel ban, who argue it targets Muslims in violation of federal law and the Constitution and stems from Trump's campaign pledge to halt the entry of all Muslims into the U.S.More >>
CIA Director Mike Pompeo says he thinks the disclosure of America's secret intelligence is on the rise, fueled partly by the "worship" of leakers like Edward Snowden.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
A University of South Carolina student who is on a trip in Peru is missing.More >>
The Tebow train is leaving Columbia!More >>
Norwegian activists collect money to fix vandalized penis-shaped rock formation near Stavanger.More >>
The Supreme Court is entering its final week of work before a summer hiatus.More >>
Dozens took time out Saturday morning to pay their respects to the South Carolinians who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Korean War.More >>
