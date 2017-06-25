Midlands native Leeza Gibbons hosts Dare2Care Fair

Midlands native and TV journalist Leeza Gibbons was back in the Capital City over the weekend to host her first ever Dare2Care Fair and Reception.

It's all part of her Leeza's Care Connection Foundation.

The goal of the free fair and health expo on Saturday was to empower parents and grandparents with ways to be smarter, safer and live better, healthier lives.

The free fair was held at the Columbia Convention Center. There was also a reception and auction, that included dares from local and Hollywood celebrities.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.