Miss Columbia crowned as new Miss South Carolina

Suzi Roberts, Miss Columbia, took her first walk as the newly crowned Miss South Carolina at the Township Auditorium Saturday night. (Source: Miss SC)

A new Miss South Carolina was crowned Saturday night!

Suzi Roberts, Miss Columbia, took her first walk as the newly crowned Miss South Carolina at the Township Auditorium.

She is currently a law student at the University of South Carolina.

Congratulations, Suzi Roberts! The new Miss South Carolina is a #UofSC alumna and current @UofSCLaw student. Proud of this Gamecock. pic.twitter.com/6cwRHJVwp9 — My Carolina Alumni (@MyCarolina) June 25, 2017

The Pawley’s Island native dazzled the crowd in several different categories. She danced to the song “No Greater Love” for the talent portion and responded to questions about the censoring or banning of extremist groups or speech on social media platforms.

Roberts will compete in the Miss America Pageant in September in New Jersey.

The runners-up for the title included Miss Greater Greer, Miss Spartanburg, Miss Clemson, and Miss Florence.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.