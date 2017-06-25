Two men arrested after leading Richland County deputies on car chase

Two men are behind bars after leading Richland County deputies on a chase Saturday night on Broad River Road.

Deputies arrested Maurice Green, 21, and Enoch Palmer, 18, after the car chase ended with the suspects crashing into another car.

Green and Palmer were in a stolen car when they took off from police at the 2200 block of Broad River Road around 8:30 p.m. During the chase, the stolen vehicle hit another vehicle which then hit a telephone pole.

The person in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies found a gun in the suspects' car.

Green is facing multiple charges including possession of a stolen vehicle. Palmer is facing drug and gun charges.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.