Hundreds apply for employment at Lexington Medical Job Fair

Lexington Medical Center hosted hundreds of people searching for employment at its West Columbia campus early Saturday morning.

They are looking to fill positions in nursing, allied health, and professional support services. Lexington Medical Center says it's part of a job fair to fill dozens of positions that will be needed after the hospital expands.

Spokeswoman Danielle Bethea-Brown expects that more than 200 people applied inside their medical park auditorium.

"We are expecting new beds, additional beds to the hospital. So, that means more nurses,” Bethea-Brown said. “As well as being able to anticipate some of our support and industry services."

The expansion is expected to be complete by the Spring of 2019.

