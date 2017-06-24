Columbia fire officials respond to car fire on I-20

A car was on engulfed in flames Saturday morning on I-20 near the Broad River exit.

Heavy black smoke and flames could be seen as drivers passed the burning vehicle on the interstate.

Columbia Fire officials responded to the car fire and were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. It is not clear at this time what exactly caused the fire.

