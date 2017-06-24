Columbia fire officials respond to car fire on I-20

Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
An East Alabama man has been robbed and shot while on vacation in the Caribbean.More >>
An East Alabama man has been robbed and shot while on vacation in the Caribbean.More >>
A 4-year-old died from her injuries after being run over by a houseboat according to Temple PD.More >>
A 4-year-old died from her injuries after being run over by a houseboat according to Temple PD.More >>
The tiger pokes around at the glass and then rubs its head where her stomach - and the baby - are.More >>
The tiger pokes around at the glass and then rubs its head where her stomach - and the baby - are.More >>
You can increase your odds of keeping your health while playing in the water this summer by following a few safety tips.More >>
You can increase your odds of keeping your health while playing in the water this summer by following a few safety tips.More >>
Melania Trump is two weeks into life as a full-time Washingtonian and says she's enjoying White House life so much that she isn't really missing New York.More >>
Melania Trump is two weeks into life as a full-time Washingtonian and says she's enjoying White House life so much that she isn't really missing New York.More >>
The Supreme Court is entering its final week of work before a summer hiatus.More >>
The Supreme Court is entering its final week of work before a summer hiatus.More >>
Saudi security forces say a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Grand Mosque at Mecca as police disrupted a plot to target the holiest site in Islam just as the fasting month of Ramadan ends.More >>
Saudi security forces say a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Grand Mosque at Mecca as police disrupted a plot to target the holiest site in Islam just as the fasting month of Ramadan ends.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
The body of a swimmer who went missing on Friday in the Saluda River has been found, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The body of a swimmer who went missing on Friday in the Saluda River has been found, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A car was on engulfed in flames Saturday morning on I-20 near the Broad River exit.More >>
A car was on engulfed in flames Saturday morning on I-20 near the Broad River exit.More >>
Lexington County deputies arrested two women in connection to a burglary of a concession stand at a Pelion sports complex.More >>
Lexington County deputies arrested two women in connection to a burglary of a concession stand at a Pelion sports complex.More >>
A total of five Republican senators are now opposing the Senate GOP health care bill, yet they remain open to changes in measure.More >>
A total of five Republican senators are now opposing the Senate GOP health care bill, yet they remain open to changes in measure.More >>