Lexington deputies arrest, charge women in connection to concession stand burglary

Lexington County deputies arrested two women in connection to a burglary of a concession stand at a Pelion sports complex.

Brittany McDaniel and Kayla Wallace both face multiple charges including third-degree burglary, open container of beer and liquor in a vehicle, and possession of a schedule II narcotic. McDaniel is also charged with minor in possession of beer and liquor.

“A deputy responded to a call of a burglary in progress and saw McDaniel and Wallace leaving the concession stand as he arrived at the park,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They jumped in their car and initiated a pursuit after the deputy activated his blue lights and siren.”

The chase ended on Pine Street. Deputies found an ax and a metal hook in the car with the women along with items from the sports complex. Open containers of alcohol and an unmarked bottle of prescriptions pills were also in the car.

