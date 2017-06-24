UPDATE: Coroner identifies missing swimmer found in Saluda River

The Richland County Coroner has identified the body of a swimmer that was found by authorities on Saturday in the Saluda River.

The coroner said autopsy results show Deslin Mitchell, 27, of West Columbia died from drowning in the river behind Riverbanks Zoo. Officials are still investigating how he ended up in the water.

Richland deputies reported the RCSD Dive Team located Mitchell's body just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. The body was then turned over to the coroner.

The Columbia Police Department and the Columbia Fire Department assisted RCSD in the search for Mitchell near Riverbanks Zoo.

Officials began searching Friday evening on both land and water for the Mitchel. Witnesses told authorities he went under the water and never came back up. Fire officials say the man went under water near the Botanical Bridge at the Riverbanks Zoo.

The search was suspended Friday night and officials picked back up on Saturday morning.

We will continue to bring the latest details as they become available in this developing story.

