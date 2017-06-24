Body of missing swimmer in Saluda River found

The body of a swimmer who went missing on Friday in the Saluda River has been found, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Richland deputies reported the RCSD Dive Team located the male victim's body just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. The body was then turned over to the coroner. His identity has not yet been released.

The Columbia Police Department and the Columbia Fire Department assisted RCSD in the search for the swimmer near Riverbanks Zoo.

Officials began searching Friday evening on both land and water for the missing swimmer who was last seen swimming with a group of friends. Witnesses told authorities he went under the water and never came back up. Fire officials say the man went under water near the Botanical Bridge at the Riverbanks Zoo.

The search was suspended Friday night and officials picked back up on Saturday morning.

