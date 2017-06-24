Richland County coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting

The Richland County Coroner has identified a victim of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

The coroner said 25-year-old William Archie of Columbia died from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Richland County deputies said the shooting happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. at a gas station located at 1005 Fontaine Road when a verbal altercation became physical.

Archie, however, was transported to the hospital by Richland EMS from the 600 block of Hillcrest Drive. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Deputies are searching for who is responsible for the shooting. Anyone with any information about the incident is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.