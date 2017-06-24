Columbia man dies following collision involving fire truck

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim in a fatal early Saturday morning collision involving a Lexington County Fire Service truck.

The coroner said 25-year-old Keith Kennedy of Columbia died at the scene of the crash from his injuries.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., Kennedy crashed into a fire truck that was assisting with a fatal collision that happened earlier in the morning on I-20 near mile marker 39. Two Lexington County firefighters and one Aiken County State Trooper were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate this crash.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.