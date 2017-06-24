Coroner identifies victim in early morning fatal crash in Lexington County

The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, has identified the victim in a fatal crash that happened Saturday morning in Lexington County.

The coroner 26-year-old Caleb Metz of Augusta died at the scene of the collision from his injuries.

Troopers say just after 4 a.m. Metz was traveling west on I-20 near mile marker 39 when his car crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle in the eastbound lane.

The other driver and two passengers were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SCHP continues to investigate the collision.

A second fatal collision is also being investigated after a Columbia man hit a Lexington County Fire Service truck that was rendering aid and assisting with this crash.

