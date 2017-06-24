Early morning Eutawville crash claims one life

One person died after their car ran off SC-6 in Orangeburg about 2 miles east of Eutawville.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. The car overturned and troopers say the driver wasn't wearing a seat belt. That person died from the impact of the crash.

The coroner has not released the victim’s identity yet.

