Early morning Eutawville crash claims one life

Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.More >>
The women wanted to keep their dog close so they asked that a veterinary hospital have him cremated.More >>
The tiger pokes around at the glass and then rubs its head where her stomach - and the baby - are.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
Saudi security forces say a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Grand Mosque at Mecca as police disrupted a plot to target the holiest site in Islam just as the fasting month of Ramadan ends.More >>
A total of five Republican senators are now opposing the Senate GOP health care bill, yet they remain open to changes in measure.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
Disneyland devotee visits theme park for 2,000 days in a row.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
The Supreme Court is entering its final week of work before a summer hiatus.More >>
A man and a woman have been charged in the death of a Lexington Co. woman who had been missing since mid-April.More >>
One person died after their car ran off SC-6 in Orangeburg about 2 miles east of Eutawville.More >>
California Gov. Jerry Brown has blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Bruce Davis.More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
