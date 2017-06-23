Reports of shots fired at gas station on N. Beltline Blvd. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Reports of shots fired at gas station on N. Beltline Blvd.

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

According to a Columbia police spokesperson, there were reports of shots fired at a gas station in the 3100 block of N. Beltline Blvd. Friday evening. 

No one was injured and investigators are working to find out the circumstances of the shooting. 

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly