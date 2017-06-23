Reports of shots fired at gas station on N. Beltline Blvd.

Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.More >>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.More >>
California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Texas and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.More >>
California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Texas and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.More >>
It was initial panic at an area day care after a 2-month old baby suddenly stopped breathing. Fortunately, young Melissa is doing fine because of the actions of the day care staff and first responders.More >>
It was initial panic at an area day care after a 2-month old baby suddenly stopped breathing. Fortunately, young Melissa is doing fine because of the actions of the day care staff and first responders.More >>
A Charlotte woman wants to connect a couple with their wedding photos after she found them a thrift shop in west Charlotte last week.More >>
A Charlotte woman wants to connect a couple with their wedding photos after she found them a thrift shop in west Charlotte last week.More >>
A man and a woman have been charged in the death of a Lexington Co. woman who had been missing since mid-April.More >>
A man and a woman have been charged in the death of a Lexington Co. woman who had been missing since mid-April.More >>
An adult and three children in Sumter County were rescued after their car went into a retention pond Thursday night.More >>
An adult and three children in Sumter County were rescued after their car went into a retention pond Thursday night.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Members of F3 Lexington continue to honor their friend who was killed Wednesday morning when he was struck by a car.More >>
Members of F3 Lexington continue to honor their friend who was killed Wednesday morning when he was struck by a car.More >>
A search is underway for a man police say attempted to rob an 88-year-old at a hotel.More >>
A search is underway for a man police say attempted to rob an 88-year-old at a hotel.More >>
A Chapin man found $200,000 laying on his nightstand this week. It was a winning Powerball® ticket that sat there untouched and forgotten for two weeks.More >>
A Chapin man found $200,000 laying on his nightstand this week. It was a winning Powerball® ticket that sat there untouched and forgotten for two weeks.More >>
State House leaders have decided not reconvene this year to take up budget vetoes made by Governor Henry McMaster.More >>
State House leaders have decided not reconvene this year to take up budget vetoes made by Governor Henry McMaster.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>