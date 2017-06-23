USC alumni, Blowfish to battle for Gamefish Cup

Don't count those Tigers out in Omaha just yet!More >>
The Manning Passing Academy brings the kids, the big kids, and the biggest names in college football to Louisiana. Both Egg Bowl quarterbacks taking advantage of learning from Archie, Eli, & PeytonMore >>
The LSU baseball team faced elimination Wednesday night at the College World Series in Omaha, but the team pulled through for a 7-4 win against Florida State.More >>
On the day the University of Georgia dedicated the football program's new indoor practice facility, the university's athletic association unveiled it's next major project. UGAA approved a $63 million renovation project for Sanford Stadium that will focus on the west end zone.More >>
Nothing went the LSU Baseball team's way in the College World Series winners' bracket, as No. 1-seed Oregon State defeated the Tigers, 13-1, Monday night at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.More >>
Seconds after it happened, Twitter dubbed it the rally beach ball. It’s just the latest prop to interrupt a game and spark an LSU comeback. This one in particular, that led to a 5-4 victory over Florida State, might be the weirdest.More >>
Former Alabama Crimson Tide football player Marguis Forge is making good on a promise he made 22 years ago when he graduated valedictorian from Autaugaville High School.More >>
Belhaven was forced to cancel a long scheduled satellite camp in Baton Rouge. It wasn't until Division-1 programs Texas and Houston were added to the mix that LSU took issue with the camp.More >>
Braden Thornberry said Thursday that "the goal is to get up there in contention." Goal accomplished and then some for the Ole Miss sophomore. The 2017 NCAA champion fired a final round 65 in the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Thornberry finished tied for 4th in his PGA Tour debut. "It was awesome. Had a pretty good gallery all week but obviously when you're up near the lead and a hometown guy there's gonna be some extra people out there so it was awesome having their supp...More >>
