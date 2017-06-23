USC alumni, Blowfish to battle for Gamefish Cup

Trey Dyson walked into Lexington County Baseball Stadium confidently as he held the Gamefish Cup in his hand.

The trophy has been one that Dyson and the USC baseball alumni team have laid claim to for the last three years. This year, the alumni look to keep the coveted cup just a little while longer.

“The preparation gets less and less every year,” Dyson joked, “but the wins seem to keep piling up.”

In the 11th annual batte for the Gamefish Cup on July 1, Dyson will manage a group of former South Carolina baseball players who have been fan favorites in years past against the Lexington County Blowfish. Among them will be Matt Price, Hunter Privette, and Garris Gonce just to name a few.

“A lot of guys are going on vacation this year and a lot of guys are trying to make excuses,” Dyson said. “They want to come out there. They don’t necessarily want to play.”

Standing in the way of a fourth straight win for the alumni is a hungry Blowfish team looking to build moment in the final stretch of the season.

“We’ve been struggling this year lately,” Blowfish pitcher and current USC Gamecock TJ Shook said. “We’ve been on a couple of winning streaks. Honestly, I think it would help us to get on a roll for the later part of the season. We just need to play our best and, hopefully, we’ll come up with a win.”

Shook will take the mound as the starting pitcher for the exhibition, according to Blowfish owner Bill Shanahan. The former Dutch Fork product will be joined by USC teammate Riley Hogan as a starter in the game. For both players, having the chance to take on the Gamecocks that came before them is special.

“It’s a big honor to play against these guys,” Hogan said. “I mean they still got it so they’re going to bring it. We’re just going to try to have some fun.”

Heading into the big game, the series is tied 5-5 and both teams are looking to come out on top to claim the cup and, of course, bragging rights.

“I work with the Blowfish some and I love those kids over there,” Dyson said. “They’re a great group of kids. I want them to do well…just not in this game.”

The game will take place at Lexington County Baseball Stadium at 7:05 p.m. on July 1.

