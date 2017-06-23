Midlands law enforcement officials prepare for 2017 solar eclipse

We are two months away from the U.S. experiencing its first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years.

The event will be a huge deal for the Midlands as people from all over the world will be traveling here to witness this once in a lifetime event for many. But there are several safety concerns that will come along with the event.

Friday morning, law enforcement and emergency representatives gathered at an Eclipse Safety Meeting at the South Carolina State Museum to talk about issues that might come up in the area with the eclipse.

During the eclipse, it's going to get dark very quickly in the middle of the afternoon which may catch some folks off guard. With a lot of tourists expected to be in the Midlands, officials are planning for issues such as traffic problems on our interstates and more than normal 911 calls from the public.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says it will have an increased police presence on area interstates the day of the event to monitor road conditions and mitigate problems if drivers stop or stand off the interstates to watch the eclipse.

The Department of Transportation will alert drivers with signs all weekend leading up to the eclipse and ask folks not to stop off the roads. DOT officials also asked the public to use its 511 system to stay updated with traffic as people roll in and out of the area.

