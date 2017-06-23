Tennessee man defends fiance, claims she was body-shamed at apartment pool

SEYMOUR, TN (WIS) - A Tennessee man says that his apartment complex asking his fiance to cover up at the pool helped him understand how women are told to police their bodies when men are around - and he is here to defend her honor.

Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."

Newman says he and his fiance, Tori Jenkins, 20, were with a group of friends when after a few minutes, a leasing agent with the apartment addressed her and said that her pink one-piece bathing suit was receiving complaints from other pool-goers.

WARNING: Explicit language is used.

"She was told that her body because it's built curvier than others, is 'too inappropriate' for children to be around. She was told, 'there are a lot of teenage boys in this complex, and you don't need to excite them,'" Newman wrote.

She was told to either change, cover up or leave. Newman said one of their friends was wearing cut-off shorts, which is listed as not allowed at the pool.

Newman says Tori went to the office to speak with the employee who asked her to complain and said the employee "insisted upon letting Tori take her picture to show 'how inappropriate' her bathing suit was, and instructed her to look into a mirror at her own body."

Newman says the leasing consultant, who he did not name, was rude and insulted Tori's body, allegedly saying that "she ... wouldn't want her own kids around Tori."

The angry man says he has never seen a woman so disrespected.

"I will not stand for this," Newman said. "My fiancée should be able to wear a bathing suit without being sexualized and demeaned. She shouldn't feel violated."

Another post with Jenkins in her bathing suit has surfaced since Newman's post went viral. It pictures her in the same bathing suit at the pool on a different day. You can see it here.

The apartment complex's Facebook page has been inundated with comments in support of Tyler and Tori's story. Tori has also expressed gratitude for the support and has also explained what happened in her own words.

The apartment complex, who described themselves as "a welcoming family community," issued a statement to WATE in Knoxville, saying in part:

In accordance with our pool policies, which are posted near the swimming area, one of our leasing consultants requested Ms. Jenks wrap a towel around herself when she was walking around the pool.

The statement also says "it is inappropriate to equate requesting Ms. Jenkins to cover up with sexual harassment or ‘rape culture.’ Smoky Crossing denounces harassment in all forms.”

We've reached out to Newman for comment.

