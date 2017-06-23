2 charged in the death of missing Lexington Co. woman

Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.More >>
Three people have been transported to the hospital after what appears to be a drug-related incident at a Longview park.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
The Washington Post is providing a detailed account of the Obama administration's struggle with Russian hacking into the 2016 presidential election.More >>
The Columbia Fire Department is working a water rescue near the Riverbanks Zoo.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
A man and a woman have been charged in the death of a Lexington Co. woman who had been missing since mid-April.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
We are two months away from the U.S. experiencing its first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years.More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
