2 charged in the death of missing Lexington Co. woman

A man and a woman have been charged in the death of a Lexington Co. woman who had been missing since mid-April.

Lee Anthony Corley, 37, is charged with murder for killing Alena Kennedy in his home sometime between April 18 and 21, according to an arrest warrant. Harriet Leigh Coleman, 37, is charged with accessory to murder and desecrating human remains.

“This isn’t the resolution we were hoping for when Alena’s family reported her as missing,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We’ve worked hard on this case in an effort to get them some answers and help them heal.”

Kennedy was last seen at Corley’s home in South Congaree April 18, according to Koon. Detectives received a break in the case when her remains were found June 16 on Old Two Notch Road.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher and forensic experts with the Richland County Coroner’s Office identified Kennedy’s remains through dental records.

Deputies arrested Corley without incident Friday afternoon at a home in Swansea. Coleman also arrested on Friday in South Congaree.

Both are scheduled to appear in bond court at 10 a.m. on Friday.

“We’re still working on this investigation and would appreciate any information that would help us determine more about Alena’s final days,” Koon said.

If you have any information in relation to Kennedy's death, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

