Richland County man arrested, charged with assault for second time

A Richland County man who was previously arrested for sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman has turned himself into authorities for a crime committed in April.

Richland County deputies say Solomon Yemame, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree assault and battery.

Deputies say Yemame was at the home of an acquaintance on April 22 when he assaulted a female victim. The victim told deputies she was asleep and woke up to Yemame forcibly fondling her. She said Yemame was naked from the waist down when she woke up and he fled her house. The victim’s sister, who briefly dated Yemame in the past, arrived at the location and called law enforcement.

Deputies were able to confirm that Yemame did, in fact, assault the victim.

Yemame is being held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center. His bond hearing is set for Monday, June 26.

