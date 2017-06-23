UPDATE: Crews suspend search for missing swimmer near Riverbanks Zoo

Crews have suspended their search for a missing swimmer near the Riverbanks Zoo Friday evening.

Fire officials were searching on both land and water for a missing male swimmer who was last seen swimming with a group of friends Friday evening Witnesses told authorities he went under the water and never came back up.

Fire officials say the man went under water near the Botanical Bridge at the Riverbanks Zoo. Both the Columbia Fire Department and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were searching for the missing swimmer.

Fire officials say the man went under not far from the Botanical Bridge at #RiverbanksZoo @wis10 pic.twitter.com/MLthZA6Hf0 — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) June 24, 2017

UPDATE: search on Saluda River has been suspended for the night due to darkness @wis10 pic.twitter.com/30Ccvmy8Tv — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) June 24, 2017

The search will resume Saturday morning.

We will continue to bring the latest details as they become available in this developing story.

