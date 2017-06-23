UPDATE: Crews suspend search for missing swimmer near Riverbanks Zoo

UPDATE: Crews suspend search for missing swimmer near Riverbanks - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Crews have suspended their search for a missing swimmer near the Riverbanks Zoo Friday evening.

Fire officials were searching on both land and water for a missing male swimmer who was last seen swimming with a group of friends Friday evening Witnesses told authorities he went under the water and never came back up. 

Fire officials say the man went under water near the Botanical Bridge at the Riverbanks Zoo. Both the Columbia Fire Department and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were searching for the missing swimmer. 

The search will resume Saturday morning. 

We will continue to bring the latest details as they become available in this developing story. 

