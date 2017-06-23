Columbia Fire working water rescue near Riverbanks Zoo

The Columbia Fire Department is working a water rescue near the Riverbanks Zoo.

Details are very limited at this time, however, fire officials tell WIS they are searching on both land and water for a missing male. Witnesses told authorities he went under the water and never came back up.

#TheCFD responding to Saluda River in the vicinity of Candi Lane for a swiftwater rescue #scnews pic.twitter.com/xOlBPQZEa7 — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) June 23, 2017

UPDATE: #TheCFD crews conducting hasty search on water & land searching for 1 male witnesses reported went under water & hasn't resurfaced https://t.co/tqGAsZWXs7 — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) June 23, 2017

We will continue to bring the latest details as they become available in this developing story.

