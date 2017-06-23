Former RCSD deputy charged with domestic violence found not-guilty

A former Richland County Sheriff’s deputy who was charged and terminated from his job following an altercation with his wife was found not guilty by a jury in Lexington County.

William Carlson, 33, was found not guilty of third-degree domestic violence on Tuesday, June 20.

“Domestic violence is a very serious criminal offense, and the consequences of a conviction can be catastrophic for the accused,” Carlson’s attorney, James Snell said in a statement following the trial. “We are very pleased with the outcome of the case, and feel the jury reached the correct decision in finding Mr. Carlson not-guilty.”

Lexington County deputies arrested Carlson on December 7, 2016. Investigators believed he was the "primary aggressor" in an incident involving his wife.

Carlson, who was a five-year veteran of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, was terminated immediately after RCSD heard of the incident. There is no word yet on whether he will be returning to his position with RCSD after being found not-guilty.

