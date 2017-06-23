Deputies: Man wanted for spray-painting 'derogatory language' on victim's driveway

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking to identifying a suspect wanted in a recent vandalism that was caught on camera.

The crime happened on June 19 on the 300 block of Teague Park Court. The suspect stepped onto the victim’s property and spray-painted "derogatory language" on the victim’s driveway.

The suspect also slashed the victim’s vehicle tires in an incident prior to this one, deputies said.

Deputies would not confirm what the suspect wrote on the victim's driveway.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance in the act - and deputies need your help in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information about who this person is, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.