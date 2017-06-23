Chapin man cashes in $200K Powerball ticket 2 weeks after win

A Chapin man found $200,000 laying on his nightstand this week.

It was a winning Powerball® ticket that sat there untouched and forgotten for two weeks.

“I hardly ever check my tickets,” he said to his wife’s visible astonishment.

On Monday morning he remembered to grab the ticket and stopped on his way to work at a convenience store to have the ticket checked. The retailer told him it was worth more than he could pay, but he didn’t know what it was worth.

“The more I looked at the numbers, the more money I realized I’d won,” the winner said. “So I left work early.”

His wife, still shocked by the discovery, was with her husband at the Columbia claims center recalling when her husband bought the ticket while she was grocery shopping at the Publix in Chapin.

“This will lighten our load in life,” the couple said.

The winning Powerball® numbers on Saturday, June 3 were 3, 9, 21, 41, 54 and Powerball®: 25. As a result of the winner’s purchase of PowerPlay® for an extra $1, the $50,000 prize became $200,000 when a “4” was drawn.

The odds of matching four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 4X multiplier being selected are 1 in 1.14 when the jackpot is over $150 million.

For selling the tickets, Publix Super Market in Chapin received a commission of $2,000.

