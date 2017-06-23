Person of interest sought in case of woman robbed outside gym

Columbia police have released surveillance footage of a person of interest being sought in connection with the armed robbery of a 69-year-old woman who was leaving her gym earlier this week.

According to police, they believe a man captured on camera has "material information" regarding the case at Planet Fitness on Garners Ferry Road.

Just before 7 a.m. on June 19, police were called to the gym where the woman said as she was leaving, an armed man approached her and demanded her vehicle. Her purse was inside the vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was a white 2014 Ford Escape with a Utah license plate WO6 6SC with tinted windows.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-Crime-SC (888-274-6372), text TIPSC plus your tip information to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

