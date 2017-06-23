House leadership will not reconvene for vetoes

State House leaders have decided not reconvene this year to take up budget vetoes made by Governor Henry McMaster.

They include the Governor's veto of $20 million in lottery funds to purchase new school buses.

Nathan Ballentine released a statement exclusively to WIS saying, "Based on the small amount of vetoes and the timing of state cash flow; agencies should not be impacted before we return. We actually save taxpayers by not returning until a regular session day. [The] staff has informed us that agencies budgets are not 'in limbo.' Should that possibly happen, we would obviously return before next year."

Just learned house leadership not planning to reconvene for vetoes. Terrible decision that leaves agency budgets in limbo for half the year — Russell Ott (@reprussellott) June 23, 2017

The Department of Education now plans to use money in the general fund to lease 118 new buses.

