Police: Man attempted to rob 88-year-old near hotel

A search is underway for a man police say attempted to rob an 88-year-old at a hotel.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the man approached the woman at the Quality Inn on West Main Street, pressed an unknown object into the back of the victim's head and attempted and attempted to take a wallet.

The man, however, was not successful and fled on foot through the hotel parking lot.

The suspect as been described as a black male in his late teens to early 20’s, short hair, clean cut look, approximately 5’9 - 6’0 tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and dark pants.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

