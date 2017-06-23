Tuition raises coming for USC as university leaders seek more state help

It's getting more expensive to join Gamecock Nation.??

The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees voted to increase tuition by 3.46 percent for students who attend the Columbia campus, a 3 percent increase for students attending four-year comprehensive campuses, a 3 percent increase for Palmetto College online, and a 3 percent increase for Palmetto College students that have completed a certain number of credit hours.

In all, that amounts to a $204 a semester increase for in-state students and $540 for non-resident students.

University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides said in a statement that the tuition increase comes due to the "decade-long pattern of limited investment of state resources into higher education."

However, Pastides said, there has been some progress in the State House among legislators.

“Among business leaders and in the hallways of the Statehouse, we can see momentum beginning to shift back toward the interest of the student and we appreciate those who have been willing to lead,” Pastides said. “We will continue to fight for more support of and investment in higher education; and, we will continue to fight for the interests of South Carolina’s students — an educated and competitive population is the key to our state’s economic and overall well-being.”

“We have been forgotten at the State House,” said trustee Miles Loadholt.

USC student body President Ross Lordo called it a "difficult, yet unavoidable decision."

"A tuition increase is needed to maintain the world-class higher education we demand and are experiencing," Lordo said in a statement posted to The Daily Gamecock.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.