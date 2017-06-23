Is a major company bringing a big investment and jobs to Newberry County?

Is a major company bringing a big investment and jobs to Newberr - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
A major company could be making plans to expand in Newberry County.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Samsung Electronics Company is thinking about investing about $300 million to expand its U.S. production facilities at a factory soon to be vacated by Caterpillar.

The investment could create around 500 jobs.

The start date is unclear; production likely would begin next year.

