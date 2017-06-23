Charity CEO indicted again on charges related to misuse of H-tax funds

The CEO of a nonprofit community mentoring program in Richland County previously indicted by the State Grand Jury on five counts of perjury has been indicted once again on allegations related to the misuse of hospitality tax funds.

According to the state attorney general's office, Patricia A. Ford has been charged with five counts of forgery and one count of obstruction of justice.

One indictment alleges Ford forged a check from the account of her charity, SCALE, Inc., in order to cash the check for herself. Other indictments allege she forged contracts or agreements to cover up that she actually used funds for her own benefit.

As for the obstruction of justice charge, investigators say Ford tried to get a witness to sign a document falsely claiming he had agreed to donate money back to her charity when in fact he had never received the money.

According to its website, Ford's charity, Second Chance Afterschool Learning Environment, is a community development mentorship program for kids in rural Richland County.

