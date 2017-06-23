2 arrested in Kershaw Co. for Whitmire pharmacy burglary

Investigators in Newberry County have released a surveillance photo from a burglary at a Whitmire pharmacy Tuesday morning, trying to identify the burglars.

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office says two men wanted for a burglary at a Whitmire pharmacy have been arrested in Kershaw County.

Sheriff Lee Foster says after reviewing the store surveillance footage from the Tuesday morning break-in at Roche Pharmacy, the store owners recognized the men from being in the store prior to the burglary and acting suspiciously. After learning who they were, investigators started looking for the suspects.

On Wednesday, Kershaw County Sheriff's deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle the suspects were driving for a traffic violation. As the suspects fled, deputies say they threw pills from the vehicle. When the chase ended and the men were arrested, deputies say they found the men had more than 450 prescription pills and $5,000 in cash.

They arrested Neil Corey Trammell, 28, of Union and Trevor Dee Wilson, 21, of Sharon.

Investigators say evidence gathered at the scene connected the Trammell and Wilson to the crime. They continue to work with investigators in Kershaw County to gather more evidence.

Investigators believe the men had sold some of the pills before they were arrested. As investigators determine who bought the pills, Foster says more arrests could occur.

Trammell and Wilson are charged with burglary and grand larceny in Newberry County and face charges related to their pursuit and arrest in Kershaw County. They will be returned to Newberry County for a bond hearing.

Foster credited cooperation between his deputies, Whitmire Police, Kershaw County deputies and the Union County Sheriff's Office for the arrests.

“This was an important investigation in many ways,” said Sheriff Foster. “This is a family run pharmacy that meets an important need for the Whitmire community with a long history of giving back to that community. But, it was also important because this was an incredibly large amount of drugs that could have a devastating effect if they were not located and removed from the streets.”

