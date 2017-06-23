$100K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Lexington

If you played Palmetto Cash 5 Thursday night, check your tickets. A ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Lexington.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Thursday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize. Here are the winning numbers: 5, 7, 30, 31, and 33 Power-Up: 2

The winning ticket was sold at the Mega Stop on Columbia Ave.

Had the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $200,000 because a “2” was drawn.

More than 5,600 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in Thursday’s drawing. More than 4,100 players spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by two when claimed.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

