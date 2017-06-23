Judge: Prosecutor to stay on South Carolina corruption case

JEFFREY COLLINS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A judge says the prosecutor overseeing an investigation into corruption at the South Carolina Statehouse can stay on the case.

Circuit Judge Knox McMahon ruled Friday that Solicitor David Pascoe did not appear to review any documents he was not supposed to from a March raid at political consulting and mailing firms owned by Rep. Rick Quinn Jr. and his father.

McMahon says to remove Pascoe, investigators would have had to do something to shock his conscious and they didn't. The state agents who searched the office put any documents from or to lawyers into an envelope without reading them closely.

Quinn was later charged with two counts of misconduct in office. Prosecutors say he used campaign donations for personal profit. He's been suspended. He denies the charges.

