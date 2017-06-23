Tip leads to Elgin man's child porn arrest

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of an Elgin man.

Attorney General Alan Wilson reports Thomas Turner, 51, of Elgin, was arrested Thursday on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Each charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Turner is accused of distributing and possession of child pornography via social media.

Investigators were alerted to Turner's suspected activity by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Attorney General's office will prosecute the case.

