F3 Lexington runners honor fallen friend through amazing run

Members of F3 Lexington continue to honor their friend who was killed Wednesday morning when he was struck by a car.

On Friday, the group may have found the perfect way to honor John Flanagan, 38, who was working out with fellow F3 Lexington members when he was hit by a car on North Lake Drive near Sunset Boulevard.

Flanagan later succumbed to his injuries.

The Lexington Police Department ruled the driver of the car was not at fault.

In the days since F3 members have honored Flanagan through prayer, fellowship, and, of course, workouts.

Friday's workout, which included a run in Cayce, managed to spell out Flanagan's nickname, "Cheech."

A celebration of life will be held for Flanagan on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church in Lexington.

