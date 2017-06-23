South Carolina's last Confederate flag remains in a box

Friday, July 10 2015 8:20 AM EDT2015-07-10 12:20:04 GMT
Thursday, December 31 2015 12:22 PM EST2015-12-31 17:22:17 GMT
Fifty-three years of history comes to a close on the State House grounds on Friday as the Confederate flag, once a lightning rod of controversy and history, is permanently removed from its prominent location in front of South Carolinas seat of government.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Nearly two years after South Carolina lawmakers promised to publicly display the final Confederate flag removed from Statehouse grounds, the banner still sits in a box in a museum.
That's because the Legislature hasn't provided any money for a new display.
Allen Robeson is executive director of the State Museum's Confederate Relic Room. He initially requested nearly $4 million for a high-tech project that would include the flag, along with screens displaying pictures or names of Civil War dead.
He's now asking for $200,000 to convert two museum offices into a display room.