South Carolina's last Confederate flag remains in a box

Fifty-three years of history comes to a close on the State House grounds on Friday as the Confederate flag, once a lightning rod of controversy and history, is permanently removed from its prominent location in front of South Carolinas seat of government.

Six people have been selected to serve on a panel that will determine how the Confederate flag removed from the South Carolina State House will be displayed at a museum in Columbia.

Confederate battle flag at Confederate Memorial on the grounds of the South Carolina State House

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Nearly two years after South Carolina lawmakers promised to publicly display the final Confederate flag removed from Statehouse grounds, the banner still sits in a box in a museum.

That's because the Legislature hasn't provided any money for a new display.

Allen Robeson is executive director of the State Museum's Confederate Relic Room. He initially requested nearly $4 million for a high-tech project that would include the flag, along with screens displaying pictures or names of Civil War dead.

He's now asking for $200,000 to convert two museum offices into a display room.

Lawmakers passed a bill in July 2015 permanently removing the flag from in front of the State House. They did so in response to the killings of nine black parishioners by a white supremacist who had posed with pictures of the banner.

