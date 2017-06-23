Dozier remains determined despite going unpicked in NBA draft

Thursday night's NBA draft did not yield the results that one former Gamecock was hoping for.



The evening ended without PJ Dozier getting drafted in the first or second rounds. Dozens of people came out to support the former Gamecock guard at a private party in Northeast Columbia.



Several draft projections showed Dozier getting drafted somewhere in the second round. Despite the results, Dozier says he does not intend to give up on his pro-basketball dream.



He said he was grateful to all the people that have showed him support, including the many friends who were at his side as the picks came in.



"This is really what it was all about,” Dozier said, “You know, all this was good, the draft, but this is what we wanted to do. We wanted to come together. Like I said, I saw a lot of faces I hadn't seen in years, you know, so this was a great opportunity and a great blessing.”

Early Friday morning, Dozier reportedly signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Undrafted rookie P.J. Dozier out of South Carolina has agreed to a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 23, 2017

Still, the former Spring Valley star understands the journey to the NBA is one that requires more work.



“I'm never satisfied,” Dozier said, “so I'm just gonna continue to work as hard as I can, continue to push, and that's what I'm gonna do."



Dozier will have a familiar face in Los Angeles. The Milwaukee Bucks selected Dozier's teammate, Sindarius Thornwell, before trading him to the Los Angeles Clippers moments later.

