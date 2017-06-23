IMAGES: Adult, two children rescued after car drives into pond

Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.More >>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.More >>
Forecasters expect remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy to drench parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia, bringing heavy rainfall, possible flash flooding and higher river and lake levels through the weekend.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
For more than 150 years, most people in South Carolina have wanted no association whatsoever with the people of New York.More >>
JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
A judge says the prosecutor overseeing an investigation into corruption at the South Carolina Statehouse can stay on the case.More >>
Tuition is going up again at the University of South Carolina following a Board of Trustees decision Friday afternoon.More >>
Zola the gorilla has pretty mean dance moves and showed off his skills at the Dallas Zoo.More >>
